IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 209 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 5,752.
The state also reported there were 224 new cases on Sunday. Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.
There are 5,212 confirmed cases and 540 probable cases in 40 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Bear Lake and Oneida Counties are reporting its first cases. You can read more about that HERE.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Minidoka County and Cassia County.
The state is reporting there are 4,073 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,962 cases.
No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 91.
State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 60 people were 80+.
94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.
93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.
The state said 322 hospitalizations have been reported, and 114 cases have been admitted to the ICU.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|1920
53
10
4
|120
1
0
0
|23
2
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|521
474
203
32
201
54
150
1
|11
92
34
4
27
10
25
0
|5
25
4
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|78
15
25
14
5
5
2
|35
2
11
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|89
41
14
16
24
1
2
|12
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Benewah
|233
31
21
|1
0
1
|1
0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
|83
3
13
1
|12
0
1
0
|19
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|684
19
68
27
9
90
|79
5
21
13
1
10
|6
0
2
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|5,212
|540
|91
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.