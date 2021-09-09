JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole emergency response community will continue to hold the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on the Town Square at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Emergency responders climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, to save lives and to make sure no one was left behind.

On September 11, 2021, Jackson Hole emergency responders will hike Josie’s to Snow King to remember that selfless act of courage. The climb is not timed but a way to honor and remember those that gave their lives so that others may live.

Jackson Hole emergency responders will climb Josie’s to Snow King this year not only in memory of the lives lost on 9/11 but also to show support to our community through Old Bill’s. This climb is typically performed in larger cities

as a stair climb.

Due to COVID-19, residents and visitors are encouraged to hike any time throughout the day to pay tribute to the 412 emergency workers who gave their lives on 9/11.

