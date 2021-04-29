IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 210 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 187,479.

There are a total of 150,205 confirmed cases and 37,274 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 600,402 people have received the vaccine, and 1,046,428 total doses have been administered. 478,202 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases Thursday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 187 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 107,046 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,878 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,100, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,375.

There are 11,517 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,454 cases among health care workers.

200 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,045.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

86 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

283 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

584 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,040 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 42,778

1,532

655

248 8,710

437

180

105 462

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,127

7,242

2,004

380

2,481

928

1,928

54 234

2,176

582

120

451

370

404

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,691

1,195

7,055

2,950

240

1,117

523

58 4,116

520

899

810

56

146

117

11 169

4

27

26

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,128

2,816

354

469

934

281

242

170 3,503

2,003

330

193

258

102

112

39 106

74

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,676

2,622

451

544

1,022 2,055

596

409

125

63 207

42

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,253

877

2,930

771

287 326

315

163

274

103 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,142

1,380

1,995

920

257

870 4,249

370

531

138

79

344 292

38

36

28

4

21 TOTAL 150,205 37,274 2,045

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post 210 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 600K have received a vaccine appeared first on Local News 8.