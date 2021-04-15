IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 184,557.

There are a total of 148,103 confirmed cases and 36,454 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The state said 555,330 people have received the vaccine, and 913,106 total doses have been administered.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 28 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday. There are 21 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 303 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 103,964 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,055 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,937 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,362.

There are 11,282 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,279 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,015.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

277 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

579 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,025 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.04% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 42,088

1,461

650

234 8,425

425

178

102 455

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,102

7,197

1,992

378

2,476

925

1,922

54 228

2,106

564

120

447

370

397

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,484

1,175

6,997

2,911

237

1,109

519

58 4,049

511

883

799

56

145

114

11 168

4

24

24

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,066

2,797

349

467

925

277

239

168 3,431

1,993

327

193

255

101

112

38 103

72

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,435

2,585

447

536

1,001 2,010

593

408

124

61 201

39

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,207

874

2,856

768

284 317

306

159

265

102 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,903

1,372

1,973

915

254

867 4,132

370

520

135

79

344 291

37

36

27

4

21 TOTAL 148,103 36,454 2,015

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post 210 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.