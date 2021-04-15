IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 184,557.
There are a total of 148,103 confirmed cases and 36,454 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 555,330 people have received the vaccine, and 913,106 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 28 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday. There are 21 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 303 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 103,964 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,055 cases.
The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,937 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,362.
There are 11,282 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,279 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,015.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 277 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 579 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,025 people were 80+
94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.04% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,088
1,461
650
234
|8,425
425
178
102
|455
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,102
7,197
1,992
378
2,476
925
1,922
54
|228
2,106
564
120
447
370
397
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,484
1,175
6,997
2,911
237
1,109
519
58
|4,049
511
883
799
56
145
114
11
|168
4
24
24
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,066
2,797
349
467
925
277
239
168
|3,431
1,993
327
193
255
101
112
38
|103
72
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,435
2,585
447
536
1,001
|2,010
593
408
124
61
|201
39
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,207
874
2,856
768
284
|317
306
159
265
102
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,903
1,372
1,973
915
254
867
|4,132
370
520
135
79
344
|291
37
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|148,103
|36,454
|2,015
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
