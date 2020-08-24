IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 30,070.

There are a total of 27,989 confirmed cases and 2,081 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet issued a release for Monday.

On Sunday, EIPH reported 17 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 312 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 13,081 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,742 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,269, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 350.

There are 2,182 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,826 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 314.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

41 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

75 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

178 people were 80+

95.8% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

88.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,100

221

75

45 654

44

3

12 111

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 577

1443

507

56

518

175

490

2 18

161

64

7

52

25

38

0 6

33

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1582

1212

217

310

17

101

64

16 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 7

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 566

395

33

103

49

37

15

4 39

21

1

6

8

0

3

0 2

4

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2059

191

42

95

182 16

6

0

0

2 26

0

0

1

11 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 223

39

182

20

8 20

0

9

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6472

184

503

264

24

242 353

21

67

26

1

15 65

2

4

4

0

3 TOTAL 27,989 2,081 314

