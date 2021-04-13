IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 219 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 183,910.

There are a total of 147,614 confirmed cases and 36,296 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 544,163 people have received the vaccine, and 886,210 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 103,365 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,861 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,757 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,324.

There are 11,216 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,224 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,000.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

272 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

577 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,017 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,928

1,444

650

232 8,368

421

178

102 453

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,095

7,171

1,989

377

2,471

925

1,920

54 228

2,091

563

120

447

369

395

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,404

1,172

6,980

2,900

237

1,104

519

58 4,035

510

882

798

56

144

114

11 166

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,054

2,793

348

467

925

276

238

168 3,426

1,991

326

193

254

101

112

38 102

71

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,376

2,564

444

532

997 2,000

590

408

127

61 197

38

10

9

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,204

874

2,832

768

284 316

303

161

265

101 54

18

10

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,857

1,370

1,968

910

254

865 4,113

370

516

135

79

340 290

37

36

27

4

21 TOTAL 147,614 36,296 2,000

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

