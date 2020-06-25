IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,865.

Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift additional restrictions, and the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic. You can read more about that here.

There are 4,366 confirmed cases and 499 probable cases in 36 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting eight new cases. You can view more information HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has one new case in Bannock County. The patient is a male in his 30s. He is home recovering, and the case is considered community transmission.

Student athletes and staff who had used the weight room at Highland High School on June 18, 19 and 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Boise County reported its first case.

So far this week, the hotspots are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 3,712 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,520 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 90.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 303 hospitalizations have been reported, and 106 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 1472

46

5 113

1

0 23

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 517

449

198

32

166

52

118

1 11

91

33

4

27

10

20

0 5

25

3

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 77

15

21

12

4

4

2 36

1

10

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 82

31

12

15

21 7

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 170

24

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 79

3

9 12

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 542

16

52

21

9

87 59

4

21

12

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 4,366 499 90

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.