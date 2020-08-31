IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 221 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,088.
There are a total of 29,747 confirmed cases and 2,341 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Due to a delay in reporting of positive lab reports, SIPH’s COVID-19 case count is low for Monday. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 14,963 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,241 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,394, and 4 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 379.
There are 2,358 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,064 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 361.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 44 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 208 people were 80+
96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,433
234
78
49
|743
47
6
12
|125
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1514
536
58
529
199
514
3
|18
167
65
9
52
32
36
1
|6
34
6
0
4
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1793
129
239
342
30
115
70
21
|337
21
42
50
3
15
19
4
|10
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|625
448
40
125
51
37
19
20
|46
23
3
7
8
0
3
0
|2
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2168
206
43
111
195
|19
7
0
0
2
|29
0
1
1
15
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|275
42
232
20
9
|23
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6823
188
587
276
24
259
|399
22
85
28
1
19
|78
2
4
5
0
4
|TOTAL
|29,747
|2,341
|361
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.