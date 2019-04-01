23-car train derailment in Utah could take days to clean up

EUREKA, UT (AP) – Authorities say it may take several days to clean up a train derailment south of Salt Lake City that resulted in an unknown quantity of propane to be released into the air.

Juab County fire officials say 23 of the 165 cars on a Union Pacific mixed-freight train came off the rails Saturday and one of the cars was on its side and leaking propane.



Utah Department of Environmental Quality officials say Union Pacific sent a hazmat team to the site.



The conductor and engineer were on the train at the time of the derailment and both escaped injury.



The small town of Eureka is about 74 miles (or 119 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. The accident occurred about roughly 6 miles (or 9.5 kilometers) south of Eureka.