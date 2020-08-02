IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 21,344.

There are a total of 20,067 confirmed cases and 1,277 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only updates numbers Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet issued an update for Sunday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Jerome County.

The state is reporting there are 7,370 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 20 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,584 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 874, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 253.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,359 reported cases.

There are also 1,252 cases among health care workers.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 197.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 23 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 45 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 120 people were 80+.

94.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

88.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7571

195

44

31 470

6

3

7 60

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 554

1091

376

46

428

122

401

1 15

124

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

31

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 603

48

107

117

7

50

12

2 125

4

28

20

0

9

1

0 2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 323

208

29

47

39

12

10 17

4

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1567

147

33

51

74 11

5

0

0

0 8

0

0

0

1 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 115

29

70

14

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4696

141

302

216

17

177 173

11

28

18

1

13 37

0

2

1

0

2 TOTAL 20,067 1,277 197

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.