230,000 Idahoans expected to hit the road for Memorial Day

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with AAA Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director Matthew Conde

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Approximately 43 million Americans are expected to take the skies or hit the road this upcoming Memorial Day.

“The economy is doing very, very well and really the lowest unemployment rate since for last 50 years,” Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director at AAA Idaho, told KID NewsRadio. “So, that tells you that a lot of people have disposable income, they’re ready to hit the road.”

Among the millions traveling for the holiday weekend, about 230,000 are expected to be Idahoans and a large portion of those traveling will be taking the more scenic route.

“We are going to see a lot busier roads themselves, record capacity on the road for the holiday, which means there could be some pinch points and some congestion depending on where people are traveling, particularly Thursday and Friday as the evening commute mix with people that are beginning to travel early,” Conde said.

Even with higher numbers on the roads, Conde said there are places where people are less likely to show up that could be great options for families looking for a vacation with fewer crowds.

“The big draws are going to be the theme parks, as always, and certainly the national parks,” Conde said. “In fact, the national parks had their centennial celebration a couple of years ago and now there’s a little bit of a lull. We expect that number to drop a little as far as overall attendance, which means this could be a great year, particularly for people in Idaho who have so many national parks nearby.”

Keeping the weekend safe and fun, Conde said, takes a little bit of preplanning and maintenance if you’re hitting the road.

“Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue somewhere around 350,000 people at the road side,” Conde said. “Ultimately the most common problems can be diagnosed and prevented well before motorists leave home. So, it’s about going to a trusted mechanic and getting that pre trip inspection.”