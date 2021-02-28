IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,140.

There are a total of 138,823 confirmed cases and 32,317 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 239,827 people have received the vaccine, and 359,234 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 47 new cases Saturday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 400 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 94,230 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,675 cases.

The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,076 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,231.

There are 10,355 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,574 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,860.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

535 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

952 people were 80+

94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

