IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 238 new COVID-19 cases, and 420,540 people are fully vaccinated Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 185,465.

There are a total of 148,831 confirmed cases and 36,634 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 574,086 people have received the vaccine, and 963,235 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 42 new cases Tuesday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson and 9 in Madison. There are a total of 244 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 104,969 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,317 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,987 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,365.

There are 11,349 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,335 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,022.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

279 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

580 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,029 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.04% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

