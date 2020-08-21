IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 239 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 29,359.
There are a total of 27,371 confirmed cases and 1,988 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 12,359 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,572 cases.
The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,233, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 344.
There are 2,130 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,792 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 304.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 41 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 69 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 174 people were 80+
95.7% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
88.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|9799
221
74
45
|651
38
3
12
|109
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|575
1422
487
56
518
170
488
2
|18
161
59
7
52
24
37
0
|6
33
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1493
113
205
283
16
98
63
16
|294
20
38
42
0
14
15
3
|7
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|556
388
33
98
48
35
15
4
|39
22
1
3
8
0
3
0
|2
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2042
190
42
93
181
|15
6
0
0
2
|23
0
0
1
9
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|211
39
167
19
6
|16
0
9
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6323
181
467
261
22
239
|340
21
47
26
1
14
|62
2
4
4
0
3
|TOTAL
|27,371
|1,988
|304
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.