IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,981.

There are a total of 31,443 confirmed cases and 2,538 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday.

EIPH is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 16,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,745 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,502, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 399.

There are 2,569 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,234 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 389.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

223 people were 80+

95.37% of deaths with known race were White. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,868

246

80

50 820

56

6

12 131

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 589

1,620

576

60

537

209

535

3 18

183

71

13

53

35

37

1 6

35

6

0

4

1

4

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,001

140

282

372

43

126

72

21 377

21

52

53

7

15

20

3 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 781

648

47

166

61

40

19

28 50

28

4

12

12

0

3

0 4

8

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,266

223

45

122

203 20

8

0

0

2 31

0

1

2

16 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 223

50

256

25

9 25

0

10

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,108

219

656

283

24

285 418

23

87

29

1

20 85

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 31,443 2,538 389

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.