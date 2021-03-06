IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 172,827.
There are a total of 140,013 confirmed cases and 32,814 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 271,684 people have received the vaccine, and 421,337 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 94 new cases Friday. There are 51 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 21 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 495 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 95,808 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,099 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,179 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,245.
There are 10,486 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,697 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,876.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 544 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 958 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,004
1,259
641
230
|7,198
367
159
79
|437
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,977
7,014
1,961
371
2,444
913
1,901
53
|211
2,015
552
115
424
357
386
17
|17
123
21
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,329
1,089
6,332
2,480
229
1,026
500
53
|3,352
468
777
664
54
125
99
9
|146
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,710
2,586
331
458
866
261
223
164
|3,175
1,739
294
179
228
97
103
36
|95
63
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,849
2,441
417
499
954
|1,915
561
406
127
58
|183
32
10
67
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,073
868
2,643
750
279
|298
296
156
254
100
|51
17
7
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,031
1,338
1,894
885
251
850
|3,839
364
488
130
79
327
|279
33
32
25
4
21
|TOTAL
|140,013
|32,814
|1,876
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
