Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a shooting incident that happened yesterday evening. Deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to an apartment complex on Maiben St. at approximately 8:23pm last night to a report of a male who shot a gun inside an apartment.

Upon arrival Deputies learned that 26 year old Talon S. Cavanaugh arrived at an apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and kicked in the locked door to make entry. Cavanaugh apparently confronted his ex-wife and one of the children, pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot just over her head into the wall before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Deputies have been searching for Cavanaugh and are asking that anyone with information as to his whereabouts contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or the P3 tips app on your mobile device. Cavanaugh is considered armed and dangerous and should NOT be approached.

Cavanaugh is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs. Witnesses described a vehicle Cavanaugh was driving as a blue/green color passenger car with Idaho license plate 8BML025, which does not belong to that particular vehicle.