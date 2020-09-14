IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 35,532.

There are a total of 32,730 confirmed cases and 2,802 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health passed orders of restriction for both Fremont and Madison Counties Monday morning. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 18,826 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,151 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,612, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 424.

There are 2,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,404 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 419.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

49 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

104 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

242 people were 80+

94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.19% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,068

252

80

52 912

60

6

13 140

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 595

1,708

606

66

546

215

544

4 19

203

83

17

53

39

40

1 6

35

6

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,237

144

343

415

52

142

74

23 422

21

67

66

8

19

20

3 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 834

713

66

183

73

42

19

29 58

34

4

12

13

0

3

0 4

10

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,354

248

46

127

208 21

7

0

0

2 32

0

1

2

17 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 351

68

276

25

12 25

0

11

2

0 20

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,274

239

684

291

25

298 444

26

89

30

1

22 93

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 32,730 2,802 419

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.