IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 6370 as Idaho cities are making face coverings mandatory.

Idaho had 365 new confirmed infections Tuesday, and the 14-day trend for the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 jumped from 3.4% to 11.4%, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The positivity rate is a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community, and Idaho guidelines say that number needs to be under 5% to lift restrictions.

There are 5,786 confirmed cases and 584 probable cases in 40 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 4,393 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,194 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 92.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 61 people were 80+.

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for zero deaths is pending.

93.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 340 hospitalizations have been reported, and 118 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Starting this week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will update COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 2146

59

14

4 142

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 523

519

208

32

215

55

163

1 12

95

35

4

33

10

25

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 83

19

26

13

5

6

2 37

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 94

49

14

16

24

2

3 14

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 285

32

21 1

1

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 85

5

19

1 12

0

5

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 819

22

90

29

10

97 81

5

21

12

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 5,786 584 92

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

