IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 255 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 187,269.
There are a total of 150,051 confirmed cases and 37,218 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 597,444 people have received the vaccine, and 1,036,536 total doses have been administered. 471,095 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 34 new cases Wednesday. There are 20 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Jefferson, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 201 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 106,793 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,827 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,093 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,375.
There are 11,495 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,433 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,045.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 36 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 86 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 283 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 584 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,040 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.44% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,778
1,532
655
248
|8,690
437
180
105
|462
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,127
7,242
2,004
380
2,481
928
1,928
54
|233
2,169
582
120
451
370
405
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,691
1,195
7,055
2,950
240
1,117
523
58
|4,111
520
899
810
56
146
117
11
|169
4
27
26
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,128
2,816
354
469
934
281
242
170
|3,498
2,003
330
193
257
102
112
38
|106
74
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,676
2,622
451
544
1,022
|2,051
596
409
125
62
|207
42
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,253
877
2,930
771
287
|326
315
163
274
103
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,142
1,380
1,995
920
257
870
|4,240
370
527
138
79
344
|292
38
36
28
4
21
|TOTAL
|150,051
|37,218
|2,045
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post 255 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.