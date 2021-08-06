IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Snake River Parkway, just north of W Sunnyside Road Friday shortly after 1 a.m.

The caller reported they had been driving by when they encountered the collision site, and the person was unresponsive.

Officers and Idaho Falls Fire Emergency Medical Personnel responded and located the single motorcycle and rider who was not wearing a helmet.

Police said it appears the motorcyclist was traveling northbound from Sunnyside on Snake River Parkway when he left the roadway, crashing into a tree and sustaining severe injuries.

The person, a 26-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls, had succumbed to his injuries prior to the passerby and first responders arriving on scene.

The person’s next of kin were notified early Thursday morning.

The collision is under investigation, and no further information is expected to be released.

