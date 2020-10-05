IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 262 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 43,964.
There are a total of 39,722 confirmed cases and 4,242 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 129 new cases on Sunday. There are 50 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 5 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 56 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are 590 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Twin Falls County and Jefferson County.
The state is reporting there are 22,930 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,637 cases.
The state said 3 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,903, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 466.
There are 3,395 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,933 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 482.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 63 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 120 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 270 people were 80+
93.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.45% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.24% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 death is pending.
87.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,326
295
90
58
|1,257
87
8
15
|151
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|665
2,231
711
76
725
273
694
30
|34
262
99
20
81
54
70
7
|6
38
7
0
6
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,058
203
1,091
672
68
273
115
37
|628
24
212
135
9
35
27
5
|17
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1124
971
113
256
155
51
26
43
|223
136
31
37
22
0
3
2
|5
10
1
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,778
332
49
149
215
|34
31
10
3
2
|37
0
1
3
18
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|434
208
556
58
36
|35
12
18
5
0
|24
0
0
0
1
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,863
304
817
304
27
355
|533
43
121
31
1
31
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|39,722
|4,242
|482
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.