IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,927.

There are a total of 30,489 confirmed cases and 2,438 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 56 new cases Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson and 3 in Madison. There is a total of 333 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 15,787 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,443 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,442, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 392.

There are 2,479 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,160 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 372.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

45 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

91 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

214 people were 80+

95.7% of deaths with known race were White. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.54% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.34% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,620

241

79

51 791

52

6

12 128

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 588

1558

549

60

533

206

527

3 18

176

68

10

53

34

37

1 6

34

6

0

4

1

3

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1920

130

262

366

42

120

71

21 352

21

47

51

7

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 742

588

43

149

56

39

19

27 47

23

3

7

8

0

3

0 3

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2217

214

44

119

196 20

7

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

15 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 292

44

240

21

9 25

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6927

207

629

277

24

274 405

22

84

29

1

19 81

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 30,489 2,438 372

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.