IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,196.

There are a total of 30,734 confirmed cases and 2,462 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 16,071 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,525 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,461, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.

There are 2,505 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,183 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 382.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

95 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

218 people were 80+

95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,675

242

79

51 793

53

6

12 129

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 588

1576

555

60

535

206

532

3 18

182

69

13

52

34

37

1 6

35

6

0

4

1

4

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1920

130

262

366

42

120

71

21 352

21

47

51

7

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 753

598

44

154

58

39

19

27 48

27

4

7

8

0

3

0 3

6

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2223

218

45

121

198 20

7

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

16 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 299

44

246

21

9 25

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6978

209

634

280

24

279 407

22

83

29

1

19 85

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 30,734 2,462 382

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.