IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 35,810.

There are a total of 32,947 confirmed cases and 2,863 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday.

Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced an emergency closure of Bonneville High School Wednesday and Thursday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 19,075 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,223 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,631, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 426.

There are 2,879 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,440 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 423.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

51 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

104 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

244 people were 80+

94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.18% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

88.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,109

253

80

52 934

61

6

13 142

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 596

1,729

611

66

553

215

554

6 20

203

84

17

55

39

40

1 6

35

6

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,264

144

361

426

52

145

74

24 422

21

67

66

8

19

20

3 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 834

713

66

183

73

42

19

29 62

38

10

16

13

0

3

0 4

10

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,358

249

46

127

209 24

7

2

0

2 33

0

1

2

17 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 356

75

277

25

12 27

0

14

1

0 20

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,282

238

691

292

25

299 447

27

89

30

1

22 93

2

5

5

1

4 TOTAL 32,947 2,863 423

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.