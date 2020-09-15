IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 35,810.
There are a total of 32,947 confirmed cases and 2,863 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced an emergency closure of Bonneville High School Wednesday and Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 19,075 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,223 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,631, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 426.
There are 2,879 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,440 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 423.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 51 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 104 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 244 people were 80+
94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.18% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
88.01% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.99% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,109
253
80
52
|934
61
6
13
|142
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|596
1,729
611
66
553
215
554
6
|20
203
84
17
55
39
40
1
|6
35
6
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,264
144
361
426
52
145
74
24
|422
21
67
66
8
19
20
3
|14
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|834
713
66
183
73
42
19
29
|62
38
10
16
13
0
3
0
|4
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,358
249
46
127
209
|24
7
2
0
2
|33
0
1
2
17
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|356
75
277
25
12
|27
0
14
1
0
|20
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,282
238
691
292
25
299
|447
27
89
30
1
22
|93
2
5
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|32,947
|2,863
|423
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.