IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Thursday there are at least 2,534 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,301 confirmed cases and 233 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 45.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 1,720 recovered COVID-19 cases.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 77.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 16 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 50 people were 80+.

96.1% of deaths with known race were White. 2.6% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 1 death is pending.

94.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

The state said 223 hospitalizations have been reported, and 92 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases Thursday.

Governor Brad Little announced during a press conference Thursday Idaho will enter Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on May 16.

Governor Little announced bars can now open during Stage 3 on May 30, two weeks before what was previously anticipated.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 738

30

2 53

1

0 23

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 499

283

94

27

20

26

21

1 11

65

20

2

1

6

4

0 5

17

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 18

10

12

5

2

2

1 14

1

8

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 12

6

1

3 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 66

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 72

3

5 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 263

13

19

9

3

31 20

4

4

0

0

2 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,301 233 77

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.