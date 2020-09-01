IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 32,368.
There are a total of 29,969 confirmed cases and 2,399 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new cases on Tuesday. There are 26 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson and 13 in Madison. There are a total 308 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Payette County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 15,212 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,309 cases.
The state said zero new hospitalizations have been reported leaving the total number at 1,394, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 381.
There are 2,404 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,094 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 368.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 45 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 90 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 211 people were 80+
96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.5% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
87.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,487
240
78
50
|780
48
6
12
|127
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1516
537
58
531
200
519
3
|18
173
66
9
53
32
37
1
|6
34
6
0
4
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1848
130
254
357
36
117
71
21
|352
21
47
51
7
15
20
4
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|708
482
42
140
53
39
19
22
|46
23
3
7
8
0
3
0
|2
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2180
208
44
116
195
|20
7
0
0
2
|30
0
1
2
15
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|278
43
235
20
9
|23
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6858
190
606
277
24
264
|403
22
84
28
1
20
|80
2
4
5
0
4
|TOTAL
|29,969
|2,399
|368
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.