IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 36,093.

There are a total of 33,154 confirmed cases and 2,939 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 19,405 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 35 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,287 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,658, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 433.

There are 2,895 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,475 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 429.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

52 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

105 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

247 people were 80+

94.41% of deaths with known race were White. 0.70% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.17% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

88.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,151

253

80

52 955

64

6

13 142

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 596

1,734

615

67

557

216

558

12 21

204

86

17

56

40

40

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,290

144

403

431

52

147

74

26 437

21

93

70

8

20

20

4 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 849

764

72

193

76

41

19

29 66

42

11

18

14

0

3

0 4

10

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,376

252

47

130

209 24

13

6

0

2 33

0

1

2

17 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 359

77

279

25

12 29

0

14

1

0 21

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,324

242

697

293

25

300 451

27

89

30

1

21 96

2

6

5

1

4 TOTAL 33,154 2,939 429

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.