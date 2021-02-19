IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 286 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 168,639.
There are a total of 137,004 confirmed cases and 31,635 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 200,800 people have received the vaccine, and 277,319 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are all in the moderate risk category. Oneida is in the High risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 91,241 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,022 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,964 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,218.
There are 10,179 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,376 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,826.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 243 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 530 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 931 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,204
1,226
639
230
|6,869
355
150
71
|428
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,932
6,935
1,949
370
2,427
905
1,892
52
|203
1,992
531
112
411
350
375
17
|16
121
20
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,723
1,047
6,034
2,361
223
974
487
53
|3,123
439
739
626
54
115
92
9
|143
4
21
21
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,602
2,522
328
455
847
244
217
161
|3,053
1,670
288
176
228
95
103
36
|93
62
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,552
2,373
393
448
935
|1,865
554
405
121
58
|174
29
10
67
32
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,037
863
2,495
746
276
|295
294
145
247
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,717
1,322
1,883
871
248
845
|3,730
364
486
127
75
328
|271
30
31
24
3
21
|TOTAL
|137,004
|31,635
|1,826
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
