IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 37,247.

There are a total of 34,149 confirmed cases and 3,098 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.

Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Saturday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 20,105 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 34 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,612 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,711, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 442.

There are 2,983 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,562 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 441.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

15 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

55 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

109 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

251 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.37% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

88.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,316

254

80

52 1,005

64

6

14 144

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 603

1,805

633

68

574

223

574

16 27

215

88

19

58

40

43

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,427

144

467

463

54

158

73

31 460

18

111

73

8

22

19

5 15

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 881

803

84

210

84

44

20

27 72

49

16

22

18

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,449

269

47

136

210 25

14

9

0

2 33

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 361

85

297

28

12 29

3

13

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,406

244

711

293

27

306 467

26

94

30

1

22 99

2

6

5

1

4 TOTAL 34,149 3,098 441

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.