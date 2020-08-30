IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,677.
There are a total of 29,374 confirmed cases and 2,303 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 58 new cases Saturday. There are 37 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson 3 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are 373 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.
The state is reporting there are 14,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,140 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,365, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 374.
There are 2,340 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,040 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 358.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 43 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 207 people were 80+
96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,342
231
78
49
|738
47
6
12
|125
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|586
1498
531
58
528
193
515
3
|18
167
65
9
52
31
37
1
|6
34
6
0
4
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1787
129
237
338
30
115
70
21
|337
21
42
50
3
15
19
4
|10
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|620
447
40
124
51
37
18
19
|46
23
3
7
8
0
3
0
|2
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2151
206
43
110
194
|18
7
0
0
2
|29
0
1
1
15
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|262
40
223
20
9
|22
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6730
188
569
272
24
250
|396
22
83
28
1
18
|75
2
4
5
0
4
|TOTAL
|29,374
|2,303
|358
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.