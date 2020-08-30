IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 293 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,677.

There are a total of 29,374 confirmed cases and 2,303 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 58 new cases Saturday. There are 37 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson 3 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are 373 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The state is reporting there are 14,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,140 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,365, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 374.

There are 2,340 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,040 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 358.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

43 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

207 people were 80+

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,342

231

78

49 738

47

6

12 125

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 586

1498

531

58

528

193

515

3 18

167

65

9

52

31

37

1 6

34

6

0

4

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1787

129

237

338

30

115

70

21 337

21

42

50

3

15

19

4 10

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 620

447

40

124

51

37

18

19 46

23

3

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2151

206

43

110

194 18

7

0

0

2 29

0

1

1

15 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 262

40

223

20

9 22

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6730

188

569

272

24

250 396

22

83

28

1

18 75

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 29,374 2,303 358

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.