IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just Serve of Eastern Idaho is organizing Valentine’s for Seniors for the 2nd year. They need volunteers to provide valentine cards that will be delivered out to houses, nursing homes, and even local hospitals.

All ages are encouraged to participate in this year’s event. Everyone is allowed to send in more than one valentine card.

All cards should be sent or dropped off at 2296 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. All cards should be sent in no later than February 7.

