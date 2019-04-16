2nd inmate who escaped from Maui jail found, arrested

Two inmates escaped from a Hawaii jail and over a razor wire-topped fence, prompting a manhunt across the island of Maui before one of them turned himself in and the other was arrested.

Troy Diego and Barret Paman escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center early Sunday, authorities said. Staff members had noticed a broken door in the back of a dorm building.

The facility went into a lockdown and staff members found clothing in the razor wire at the top of a perimeter fence, authorities said.

Paman, awaiting trial on burglary, theft and firearms charges, turned himself in to Maui police Sunday afternoon.

Maui police arrested Diego on Monday afternoon. Police didn’t immediately provide details about the arrest. He’s awaiting trial on charges of theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

Both men were being held under the lowest level of custody, said Toni Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety. They will face an added escape charge, she said.

The chain-link fence section they are believed to have climbed over is 16 feet (5 meters) high, including the double row of razor wire at the top, Schwartz said.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino urged everyone to “stay calm but remain vigilant” during the island-wide manhunt. He said after Diego’s arrest that “Maui residents can rest easy tonight.”

The escapes come after a riot at the jail last month. The jail was designed to hold 301 inmates but had 410 at the time of the disturbance. State corrections officials say inmates were upset with extreme overcrowding.

___

This story has been corrected to show the escape occurred early Sunday, not in the afternoon.