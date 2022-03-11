KIFI Weather

KIFI Weather

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A small earthquake struck north of Stanley Friday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports, a magnitude 3.8 quake was centered about 5 miles north of the town of Stanley, in Custer County Idaho.

The quake happened just after 1:59 p.m.

This area has seen a swarm of small earthquakes in the magnitude 1 and 2 range, which normally aren’t felt.

Stanley is no stranger to earthquakes. The area is prone to earthquake swarms and was home to Idaho’s second largest recorded earthquake. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck on March 31, 2020.

The post 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Stanley appeared first on Local News 8.