Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on charges of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley outside West Yellowstone, Montana on or about February 3.

Sheriff Brian M. Gootkin said the three, identified as James Sasser Jr., 47, Patricia Batts,48, and a juvenile male who was the victim’s uncle, were scheduled to make their initial Justice Court appearances Thursday morning.

Batts was initially held on $750,000 bond and Sasser on $500,000 bond in the Gallatin County Jail in Bozeman pending their initial court appearance.

Additional information concerning the case was not immediately available.