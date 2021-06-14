POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated three separate crashes northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 67, in Pocatello Sunday around 5:11 p.m.

The crash involved a total of six vehicles:

A juvenile driving a 2001 Toyota Camry

Viktor Danchuk, 45, of Gresham, OR, driving a semi-truck and trailer

Bruin M. Fleischmann, 18, of Pocatello, driving a 2014 Ram 1500

Raini N. Stock, 26, of Idaho Falls, driving a Ford Edge

Stephanie J. Walker, 34, of Inkom, driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue

Blaine W. Townsend, 34, of Salt Lake City, UT, driving a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner

According to ISP, the juvenile driver was attempting to merge onto northbound I-15 from the 67 on-ramp when the driver drove off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and struck the semi-truck. A chain-reaction occurred involving four additional vehicles.

A ground ambulance transported the juvenile to Portneuf Medical Center.

ISP reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

