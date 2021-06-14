POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated three separate crashes northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 67, in Pocatello Sunday around 5:11 p.m.
The crash involved a total of six vehicles:
- A juvenile driving a 2001 Toyota Camry
- Viktor Danchuk, 45, of Gresham, OR, driving a semi-truck and trailer
- Bruin M. Fleischmann, 18, of Pocatello, driving a 2014 Ram 1500
- Raini N. Stock, 26, of Idaho Falls, driving a Ford Edge
- Stephanie J. Walker, 34, of Inkom, driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue
- Blaine W. Townsend, 34, of Salt Lake City, UT, driving a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
According to ISP, the juvenile driver was attempting to merge onto northbound I-15 from the 67 on-ramp when the driver drove off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and struck the semi-truck. A chain-reaction occurred involving four additional vehicles.
A ground ambulance transported the juvenile to Portneuf Medical Center.
ISP reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The post 3 crashes on I-15 near Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.