Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – At least three people are dead and dozens injured in crashes involving multiple vehicles around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80.

Troopers report more than 100 vehicles were involved between both crashes.

Besides the three killed, about 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.

A 200-mile stretch of westbound I-80 is expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning.

Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes.

The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.