BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – All three federal vaccine mandates that Idaho is taking a stand against are now on hold.

Those three lawsuits involve the Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate, the OSHA Vaccine Mandate on Private Business and the CMS Vaccine Mandate on Healthcare Workers.

Governor Brad Little has referred to them,”Unprecedented government overreach into Americans’ lives and businesses.”

He says he will continue to press forward in the fight against the federal government’s bad policies.

