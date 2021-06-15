SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected three fires in the last week.

The Sharkey Fire, reported on June 7, was located approximately 10 miles northwest of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The fire was approximately 0.10 acres burning in timber. Firefighters called the fire out on June 8 in the late morning. Fire cause is unknown.

The Henry Fire, reported on June 8, was located approximately 10 miles northwest of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The lightning fire was approximately 0.10 acres burning in timber. Firefighters called the fire out on June 9 in the late morning.

The Mowitch Fire, reported on June 13, is located approximately 1.5 miles north of Indian Creek airstrip on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The lightning fire is approximately four (4) acres is size burning in dead and down timber. The fire is staffed with 23 firefighters and two helicopters and is currently 50% contained. Helicopters will continue bucket drops today. The fire area is experiencing high temperatures and gusty winds.

The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is at high fire danger.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when camping and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires. We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires during this season.

