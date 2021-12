IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a few highways in eastern Idaho due to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.

The closures include:

US 20 between Idaho Falls and the US 26 junction (near the INL)

Idaho 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

