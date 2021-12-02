FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred south of Fort Hall Wednesday at approximately 2:06 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the driver swerved to miss tire tread in the lane of travel and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the left lane.

Also in the vehicle were a 23-year-old female from Idaho Falls and a juvenile. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing safety restraints and were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately an hour.

