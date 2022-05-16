BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) announced Monday three Idaho schools have been selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

“Congratulations to Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise and Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “And thank you to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for this tremendous gift to schools. Student health, fitness and wellbeing are important parts of a successful education, and this state-of-the-art equipment will help reach those goals.”

As of this year, the NFGFC has gifted fitness centers to 40 states, and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“I’m excited that so many elementary and middle schools took the opportunity to apply for this gift from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils,” Gov. Brad Little said. “There were so many entries that really highlighted how our state, educators and students prioritize fitness. Congratulations to the three winning schools and everyone who applied.”

“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Idaho,” said fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, NFGFC chairman. “None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first.”

“These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” Steinfeld said. “Congratulations to all. We look forward to visiting these schools during our ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the fitness centers this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through partnerships with private companies and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. The fitness equipment is provided by My Fitness Store Commercial.

The post 3 Idaho schools win new $100,000 fitness centers appeared first on Local News 8.