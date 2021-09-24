POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Three individuals were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced 45-year-old Jesse Kirby to 110 months imprisonment, 31-year-old Trevor Van Horn to 100 months imprisonment and 63-year-old Debra Trujillo to 96 months imprisonment.

Kirby, Van Horn, and Trujillo were ordered to serve an additional five years of supervised release upon completion of their sentences.

According to court records, from October 2019 through January 2020, law enforcement investigated multiple individuals for distributing methamphetamine in southeast Idaho. Through the use of surveillance, undercover officers, controlled purchases, and search warrants, law enforcement found evidence that Robert Winterholler, 36, Trujillo, Van Horn, and Kirby were actively engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southeast Idaho, and each was in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, law enforcement recovered drug ledgers, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and multiple firearms.

Winterholler, the remaining defendant, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 20, 2021 before Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez praised the collective work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

“These talented investigators working under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) banner made this case possible and our streets safer. OCDETF is an independent component of the U.S. Department of Justice,” he said. “Established in 1982, OCDETF is the centerpiece of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s strategy to combat transnational organized crime and to reduce the availability of illicit narcotics in the nation by using a prosecutor-led, multi-agency approach to enforcement. OCDETF leverages the resources and expertise of its partners in concentrated, coordinated, long-term enterprise investigations of transnational organized crime, money laundering, and major drug trafficking networks. This case proves that multi-jurisdictional, cooperative law enforcement works, and works well in Idaho.”

