ROCKFORD, Idaho (KIFI) – Three men were killed in a crash near Rockford Thursday evening at approximately 8:23 p.m.

Idaho State Police said the crash was caused when a man failed to yield to traffic stopped on Highway 39 at S 1050 West.

The pickup collided with a motorcycle and two other vehicles, a Chrysler Pacifica and a Ram pickup pulling a trailer.

The men driving the Ford pickup, the motorcycle, and Pacifica were all killed, police said. The driver of the Ford pickup was not wearing a seatbelt, they said.

All of them were from Blackfoot.

Highway 39 was blocked for nearly four and a half hours.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the accident, they said.

