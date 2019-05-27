3 members of NJ family headed to Niagara Falls killed by suspected drunk driver, report says

Three members of a New Jersey family driving in upstate New York to visit the Niagara Falls for Memorial Day weekend died after their SUV was hit by an alleged drunk driver, reports said.

The SUV was reportedly carrying nine people in the family and was hit at an intersection in Sheldon, N.Y., at around 6:39 a.m., NJ.com reported. The report said that the driver of a pickup truck blew through a stop sign.

Two victims—women who were ejected from the SUV—were pronounced dead at the scene. A child, 4, was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries and died there, the report said.

Richard Sawicki, 20, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI. He was arraigned Sunday and, according to The New York Post, held on $200,000 bond.

NJ.com reported that the victims’ identification has been withheld until further family notification.