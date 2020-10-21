CASCADE, Idaho (AP) – Three bull moose were illegally shot and killed in Valley County in west-central Idaho, Idaho officials say, and a fourth bull moose was shot at but apparently not injured.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game this week said a large bull moose was killed west of Smiths Ferry sometime between Oct. 10 and Saturday.

Officials are investigating and offering a reward. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. People can also report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. In addition to CAP, persons with information regarding this case may also contact Officer Chris Rowley at 208-630-4341.

Officials said two other moose were shot and killed by hunters on Friday who said they mistook them for elk, then reported the mistake to authorities.

The region “has a low density of moose,” said Hollie Miyasaki, a moose biologist with Fish and Game. “Illegally killing three moose in an area where we don’t have a large enough population to have a hunt could have a negative impact on this population of moose.”

“Potentially, killing a moose during closed season could result in a felony and a $10,000 restitution to the state, but other options exist for people who come forward and handle the mistake correctly,” Conservation Officer Marshall Haynes said. “To put it simply, hunters are always responsible for knowing their target, and this isn’t a mistake they should be making. However, in the event that a mistake is made, doing the right thing and self-reporting will save you a lot of trouble in the long run.”

On Saturday north of Payette Lake, officers responded after witnesses reported two hunters shooting at a moose. The hunters said they thought it was an elk. Wildlife officials say they believe the moose wasn’t hit.