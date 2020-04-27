Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Two cases in Bannock County and one in Bingham County brings the total number of cases to 14 in southeast Idaho.

Details on the new case are listed below.

A Bannock County patient is a female in her 50s. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel-related. Contact tracing is ongoing.

A Bannock County patient is a female, 18 years of age. She is self-isolating at home. The case is community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.

The Bingham County patient is a female in her 40s. She is self-isolating at home. The investigation is ongoing.

Epidemiologists at SIPH are working to investigate possible contacts of cases. All household members of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of

symptoms.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order at coronavirus.idaho.gov

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health includes these eight counties: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power.