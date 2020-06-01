Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

There is one new case in Bannock County, one in Bingham County and one in Franklin County.

This brings the total to 51 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.

•One patient is a male in his 30s from Bingham County. He is recovering at home. An investigation is ongoing.

• One patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. The patient had contact with a confirmed case.

• One patient is a male in his 50s from Franklin County. He is recovering at home. An investigation is ongoing.

24 of the 51 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose nd mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or

sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.