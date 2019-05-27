3 teens headed to soccer game struck, killed while waiting for bus

Three teens are dead after being struck by a car while waiting for a bus before dawn in North Miami to go to a soccer tournament.

The Miami Herald reports the teammates were standing on a sidewalk when they were hit by the car Saturday morning. The report said they did on impact at 5:22 a.m. The driver, who was not identified, was seriously hurt.

They were identified as 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richcarde Dumay. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The boys were part of the Little Haiti Football Club, which was described as a club made for low-income children. It is not uncommon for kids on these teams to head out early in the morning to these games.

Their teammates weren’t told of the deaths until after they finished playing in a tournament.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the boys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report