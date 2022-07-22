IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s three things you can check out this weekend.

1. The Pocatello P-O-W M-I-A Awareness Association is having their 22nd annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo today and tomorrow at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds.

The organization is dedicated to the financial support & public awareness of the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action issue.

They promise a great time with a motorcycle rodeo, live music, vendors, tribute ceremony, food, and entertainment.

2. Sunday is Pioneer Day! St. Anthony will have plenty of events for people to help them celebrate.

An impressive float parade, car show and 5k fun run are just a few things that you can attend tomorrow.

For a full list of the events and their times, you can visit their website, fremontpioneerdays.com.

3. Iona has several events happening later today and more tomorrow. From a breakfast to a talent show and a fire works show, Iona won’t run out of fun things for the family. Their website, cityofiona.org, will have a full list of their activities and raffles.

